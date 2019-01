TANAH RATA: The Cameron Highlands District Council (MDCH) plans to build an elevated bypass as an alternative route for visitors to get to the popular tourist destination.

Its president Datuk Zainal Md Amin said the 23-kilometre elevated bypass would stretch from Habu located about 9 km from Tanah Rata right to Blue Valley which is located at the Lojing border in Kelantan.

“The bypass will have certain exit points leading to the main towns of Cameron Highlands namely Tanah Rata, Brinchang, Kea Farm, Kuala Terla and Kampung Raja,” he told Bernama here today.

He added that with the bypass tourists would not have to pass through the other big towns and this would help reduce traffic congestion.

“The proposed construction was made through discussions in the district action meetings, and the Works Department (JKR) was responsible for the application of the bypass route,” he added.

According to Zainal, JKR had applied to the Federal Government in 2017 for an allocation of RM800 million to build the bypass but to date they have not received any reply.

He said the elevated bypass would not cause much land destruction as the route would pass through mountainous areas adding that the tall pillars would deter land encroachment activities. — Bernama