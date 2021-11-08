C4 calls for probe into Edisi Siasat’s claims as police track individuals behind it

PETALING JAYA: The Center to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4 Center) has called for investigation into revelations shared by Edisi Siasat on social media just as the police have begun tracking down individuals behind the whistleblower’s Twitter account.

Edisi Siasat had in the last few weeks targeted the highest leadership and top enforcement officials of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the police in its allegations of scandals.

High-level criminal activity, extortion and illicit enrichment among these leaders has been laid bare, and the distressing details have sent shock waves across social media, leaving Malaysians in shock and despair, C4 said in a statement today.

“The very leaders entrusted to safeguard our nation from corruption and preserve national security are themselves alleged to be in deep cahoots with organised criminal networks.These alleged crimes are so serious that, if true, would endanger the security of our country,” it said.

“It bears reminding that former Inspector-General of Police, (Tan Sri) Hamid Bador, had warned of cartels and high levels of corruption within the police force upon his retirement late last year,and they even pushed to remove him for going against corruption.

“The current IGP has uttered little to nothing on pursuing any sort of investigation on such claims. No one has since been named or charged for abuse of power and corruption, and the impunity continues.”

C4 called for a full-blown and independent investigation, led by independent and capable professionals outside of these two agencies, with findings made fully transparent to determine how much truth is in the allegations.

“The announcement by Law Minister (Datuk Seri) Wan Junaidi (Tuanku Jaafar) saying that investigations into Edisi Siasat’s claims are ongoing, while offering some relief, does not inspire public confidence.

“The bursting bubble of business dealings and alleged deep-rooted connections with the underworld by MACC’s past and present Chief Commissioners and the alleged involvement of their family members must be addressed with a deep sense of urgency, to tackle the growing distrust towards the anti-corruption commission. The MACC needs an overhaul, and the time to start this process is now,” it added.

C4 called for the law minister to use the research by the Bar Council and C4 and other NGOs in 2015 to create an Independent Oversight Body to monitor the work of the commission, and the credibility of the appointment process of the Chief Commissioner and his leadership.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said police have received 11 reports against the account.

“We are still investigating to find who the individuals are behind the Edisi Siasat Twitter account,” Acryl Sani was quoted as saying today.