CAAM: Aircraft in Elimina tragedy airworthy, complied with rules of the air

PUTRAJAYA: The aircraft that crashed on the Guthrie Expressway near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor, yesterday had a valid licence and registration, including the certification of airworthiness, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) chief executive officer Datuk Norazman Mahmud.

He said the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1), which was registered overseas and using a licence issued by a foreign authority, was in compliance with the rules of air while flying from Langkawi to Subang.

He said based on information retrieved, all licences held by the aircraft operator, including the flight crew license, registration certificate, and the aircraft’s airworthiness certificate, were valid.

“The flight also complied with Malaysia’s rules of the air,” he told Bernama here today.

The ill-fated aircraft with a registration number N28JV and operated by Jetvalet Sdn Bhd departed from Langkawi International Airport at 2.08 pm and was heading to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang when it crashed onto the expressway near Bandar Elmina.

Yesterday, Norazman was reportedly said that the first contact made by the aircraft with the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower was at 2.47 pm and landing clearance was given at 2.48 pm.

At 2.51 pm, the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower observed smoke originating from the crash site but no mayday call was made by the aircraft, he said,

The crash claimed the lives of 10 people including Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun.

Eight of the victims were six passengers and two crew aboard the light aircraft, while the other two were a motorcyclist and a car driver who happened to be passing by the crash site.

When asked if Jetvalet Sdn Bhd operations would be temporarily suspended, Norazman said: “Not at the moment. They operate under the private category, which is used by the owner, and not for hire and reward (commercial purposes).”

Norazman said CAAM would assist the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (BSKU) under the Ministry of Transport in conducting investigations into the tragedy, particularly from a technical perspective, focusing on flight operations. -Bernama