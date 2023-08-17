CAAM confirms aircraft crash in Elmina, eight people on board

PUTRAJAYA: There were six passengers and two flight crew on board the aircraft that crashed in Elmina near Shah Alam Selangor, today, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

In a statement confirming the incident, CAAM chief executive officer Datuk Norazman Mahmud said the aircraft, a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) bearing the registration number N28JV, was operated by Jetvalet Sdn Bhd.

He said the aircraft departed from Langkawi International Airport at 2.08 pm en route to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, and the first contact made by the aircraft with the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower was at 2.47 pm and landing clearance was given at 2.48 pm.

“At 2.51 pm, the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower observed smoke originating from the crash site but no mayday call was made by the aircraft,” he said, adding that the Kuala Lumpur Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (KL ARCC) has been activated to coordinate the search and rescue mission.

He said the safety investigation will be conducted by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Transport Malaysia in accordance with Part XXVI of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016.

Images and videos of the crash near a residential area have gone viral on social media. -Bernama