CAAM: Drone operation strictly prohibited prior, on Independence Day

KUALA LUMPUR: The operation of drones in the closed airspace within the Kuala Lumpur Terminal Control Area (TMA) prior and on Independence Day is strictly prohibited, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) said.

CAAM chief executive officer Datuk Norazman Mahmud said the prohibition was to avoid any unwanted incidents, especially involving the safety and security aspects of the public and the operating aircraft.

“The use of drones without approval may disrupt the airshow and exercise throughout the 66th Independence Day celebration in Putrajaya on Aug 31.

“Enforcement activities will be carried out by CAAM and the Royal Malaysia Police Drone Unit to monitor any illegal drone operations,“ he said in a statement tonight.

He said any aviation activity including the operation of drones that may cause danger to the public or property is subject to Section 4 of the Civil Aviation Act 1969 (Act 3), Regulation 98 and Regulation 140-144, Civil Aviation Regulations 2016 and Civil Aviation Directives (CADs). -Bernama