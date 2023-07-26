CAAM issues reminder against unauthorised use of drones in state polls

KUALA LUMPUR: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has reminded the people to not fly drones without authorisation in places of mass gatherings during the coming state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

CAAM, in a Facebook post, said the prohibition is to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls and to avoid any untoward incidents, especially in relation to public safety and security.

“This prohibition applies for the three key dates set by the Election Commission, namely nominations of candidates on July 29 (Saturday), early voting on Aug 8 (Tues) and polling on Aug 12 (Saturday), and also throughout the 14-day campaign period after nominations,” said the statement.

CAAM said any flying activities, including the handling of drones, which can endanger the public or public properties are governed by Section 4 of the Civil Aviation Act 1969 (Act 3); Regulation 98, Regulations 140-144 of the Civil Aviation of Malaysia Regulations and Civil Aviation Directives (CADs). - Bernama