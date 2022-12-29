Cabinet agrees in principle to establish special dept for children: Nancy

KUCHING: The Cabinet has agreed in principle to establish a special department or institution for children to look after the welfare and interests of the group, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Nancy said the proposal was presented at the previous Cabinet meeting, and the ministry is currently looking into the matter before arriving at any decision.

“It is true that we already have a children division under the Social Welfare Department, but there is always room for improvement.

“Our officers are looking into this proposal so that the department or institution becomes more specific and better focus can be given (to the group concerned),” she told reporters after visiting the Mamacare confinement centre here today.

Yesterday, Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) Children’s Commissioner Prof Datuk Noor Aziah Mohd Awal was reported to have said that a special department or institution for children needs to be established because the existing institutions are focusing on various age groups and are not specific.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the death of a boy from suspected abuse in Batu Pahat, Johor, on Monday, Nancy said stricter laws are needed to deal with abuse cases in this country.

The minister added that she is open to suggestions from all parties, including non-governmental organisations, to improve existing laws. - Bernama