Cabinet allows plantation industry to resume operations

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet has given its approval for the plantation industry to resume operations during the Covid-19 restriction movement order period with immediate effect.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA) said the approval had conditions attached, including requiring the industry to ensure precautionary measures were being taken to contain and address the Covid-19 situation.

“All guidelines and conditions set by the authorities to contain Covid-19 are to be strictly adhered to, failing which this approval to operate may be revoked.

“In this context, we plead for our members to introduce standard operating procedures to that effect,” it said in a statement today. - Bernama