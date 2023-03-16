Cabinet committee formed to address traffic congestion issues

PUTRAJAYA: A Cabinet committee has been formed to develop a comprehensive strategic plan to address issues with traffic congestion, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the committee to be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi with the Ministry of Transport as the main secretariat, will hold its first meeting in early April.

“This committee was formed because the issue of traffic congestion has received serious attention and a planned approach will be taken in solving the problem,“ he told a press conference here after the launch of the Mass Transit Transit (MRT) Putrajaya Line by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

After the launch ceremony at the MRT Serdang Depot, Anwar got on the train to Putrajaya Sentral to experience the ride which took about 20 minutes.

Loke said the Prime Minister has voiced his commitment to ensure that public transport is given attention and the transportation system would continue to be strengthened and developed especially in the Klang Valley to deal with the problem of traffic congestion. - Bernama