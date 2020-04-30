Cabinet committee on National Food Security Policy set up

PUTRAJAYA: A Cabinet Committee on the National Food Security Policy has been set up to coordinate strategies and action plans in addressing food security issues in the short-, medium- and long-term.

Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (pix) said the outcome of the Cabinet meeting yesterday agreed on a more holistic and sustainable National Food Security Policy be framed to strengthen food security at all levels of the food chain.

“In general, the nation’s food supply is sufficient and under control, but there is a need to scrutinise and improve food security,” he said in a statement here, today.

Kiandee said the committee would seek input and views from various stakeholders including academics, industry players, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as well as farmers, breeders and fishermen.

“This is to ensure that the policies formulated are comprehensive and can help the government to handle food security issues effectively,” he said.

The committee, to be chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, comprises Kiandee representing his ministry, the Minister of Finance, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economic Affairs), Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Health Minister, International Trade and Industry Minister, Domestic Trade And Consumer Affairs Minister, Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister, Transport Minister, Rural Development Minister and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions).

“The establishment of the Cabinet Committee on the National Food Security Policy is committed in ensuring that the level of food security is always stable in terms of availability, accessibility, safety and affordability to the people at all times,” he said.

According to Kiandee, the policy would complement the Agro-Food Policy 2.0 currently being drafted by his ministry, and would be in line with the government’s aspirations under the 12th Malaysia Plan, Shared Prosperity Vision and Sustainable Development Goals. — Bernama