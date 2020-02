PUTRAJAYA: The Cabinet meeting today did not discuss anything related to the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 following a claim made by Australia’s former prime minister, Tony Abbott, on the tragedy, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix).

“No, it was not on our agenda. The MOT (Ministry of Transport) minister is overseas,“ she said when asked by reporters, here, today if the Cabinet discussed the matter.

Abbott, in a clip from a documentary airing Wednesday (Feb 19) claimed that ‘very top-level’ Malaysian officials believed that flight MH370 was deliberately downed by the captain in a mass murder-suicide.

Flight MH370 vanished from the radar on March 8, 2014 while on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board. - Bernama