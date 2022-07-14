Cabinet gives nod to proposed smoking ban bill: KJ

PETALING JAYA: Cabinet has authorised Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s age-based Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill, CodeBlue reports.

Cabinet’s approval means that the bill is likely to be tabled in the upcoming Dewan Rakyat session, although it remains to be seen if Khairy will succeed in getting support from Members of Parliament across the aisle with the government’s slim majority in the Lower House.

“The bill was approved by Cabinet yesterday, so I will send it to Parliament for this session,” Khairy reportedly told reporters after launching a study by The Centre, a think tank, on drugs here today.

The Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill was not listed on the Dewan Rakyat’s order paper for next Monday’s sitting.

The proposed Bill has provisions to prohibit the sale of cigarettes, tobacco and vape products to those born after 2005.