Cabinet ministers praise Malaysians’ spirit of unity in celebrating National Day

PUTRAJAYA: The patriotism and commitment shown by people from diverse racial backgrounds in celebrating the 2019 National Day, today was commended by Cabinet ministers.

They expressed hope that it would become the catalyst for the nation’s development.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the parade and performances in Putrajaya today was a platform for Malaysians of all races to unite in celebrating the nation’s 62nd year of independence.

“The diversity should not be seen as a problem to the nation, but as an important asset in developing our beloved country,” he said.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the government was aware of the challenges faced by a multiracial country like Malaysia over the issue of unity, but he was confident that the people as a whole would be with the government to preserve national unity.

“We hope that this national day will remind all Malaysians that unity and peace in our country is of great value and we cannot compromise on what we have achieved,” he said.

Loke also took the opportunity to thank the security forces who continue to play an important role in defending the sovereignty and safeguarding national security.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar said the turn-out by enthusiastic Malaysians regardless of their background at Dataran Putrajaya showed their love for their homeland.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said two key issues were highlighted in this year’s celebration, namely efforts to eradicate corruption in line with the theme ‘‘Sayangi Malaysiaku: Malaysia Bersih’’ (Love Our Malaysia: A Clean Malaysia).

“Second, to see Malaysia return to the bygone era of being known as an Asian Tiger with new energy and spirit,” he said.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the theme chosen for this year’s National Day celebration was in line with the government’s effort to combat corruption to ensure the future generation is safe and secure.

“My hope is that we can ensure our economy will recover even better to make sure we provide more employment opportunities for our young people and make a come back to the Asian Tiger era,” Liew said. — Bernama