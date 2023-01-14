Cabinet Ministers to attend a retreat tomorrow: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will hold a team retreat with Cabinet ministers tomorrow.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil said the retreat which would held at an undisclosed location was to discuss the future direction of the government and set the key performance indicators (KPI) for each ministry.

“The retreat is timely because in the course of the last few months, the ministers have familiarised themselves with their ministries.

“By now they would have an understanding of the organisation and functions and this is important in charting the direction of the Unity Government,“ he told reporters after presenting New Year contributions to the Chinese community in Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituency here today.

Earlier, Anwar reportedly said that a special retreat will be held for Cabinet ministers to set the KPIs for each ministry and get input on their performance after about a month’s work.

Meanwhile, Fahmi, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) communications director, said the coalition was putting priority on the formation of attitude and drafting policies with other parties in the Unity Government in gearing up for the six state elections

He said the cooperation agreement between the coalitions under the Unity Government at the federal level is able to give an idea of the modus operandi in establishing relations between the parties that form the government at the state level.

“We have already formed a Unity Government in Perak and Pahang, but have yet to do so in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Johor and Melaka. So I am confident this rhythm at the federal level will be continued at the state level,“ he said.

However, he said the decision on political cooperation at the state level will be decided by the PH presidential council.

On the strategy to be used in the upcoming state polls, Fahmi said different approaches will be taken in dealing with states under the coalitions in the Unity Government and those under the Opposition.

The state elections to be held this year will involve Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu. - Bernama