Cabinet Ministers wish Malaysians Happy National Day

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the cabinet, in their respective social media posts, took the opportunity to wish Malaysians a Happy National Day today.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil, besides conveying his National Day wish, also hoped that Malaysia would remain a developed, prosperous and peaceful country.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke expressed his appreciation to workers in the transportation sector for their dedication to ensuring the comfort of the entire community.

“They prioritise their responsibility of ensuring that the people can move freely, (can) connect with their loved ones and contribute to the progress of our country.

“May our gratitude to these unsung heroes who help to make our country move, be proof of the spirit of unity and progress that defines our great country,“ he said in his National Day message.

Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli prayed that the unity and peace in the country would be preserved forever.

“We celebrate each other’s advantages and strengths because a strong unity will continue to take Malaysia to greater heights. May our identity and independent spirit continue to be strong to go through the challenges and opportunities ahead,“ he said.

Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi hoped that the public would have a strong independent soul and spirit to face the various obstacles and challenges ahead.

“In moving ahead and facing the various obstacles and challenges, may each of us have a truly independent soul and spirit,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa advised the public to take care of their health and respect each other for the sake of mutual well-being in the journey to achieve more progress.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said unity of the people is the key to the country’s progress and success and called on the public to avoid enmity, quarrels, slander and contempt.

As for Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, she said independence must be appreciated by all Malaysian children so that they are aware of their rights and responsibilities as citizens, as well as a reminder for them to work hard, be united and help each other.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said Malaysians should be grateful to be able to enjoy the benefits of independence, which was achieved through the sacrifices of past leaders.

Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin called on the public to continue to support the diversity of culture, race and religion in the country as well as to “free” their minds off actions that lead to division.

Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad called on Malaysians to be determined to develop the country and strengthen unity.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing reminded all parties to work hand in hand to make Malaysia a better, more prosperous and just country.

“Over the years, people of different races, religions and cultures have gathered here to create a unique and vibrant nation. Our diversity is our strength, the charm of our country,“ he said.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, in a speech through RTM Sabah, hoped that independence would be filled with the spirit of togetherness to ensure the country continues to prosper and progress for the benefit of future generations.

The National Day greetings also came from Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, and National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang -Bernama