Cabinet misses own deadline on cabotage policy, says Guan Eng

PETALING JAYA: The Cabinet has failed to meet its self-imposed two-week deadline that expired more than a month ago on April 28 to decide whether to reverse the cabotage policy, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng (pix) said today.

The policy of Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong that has affected high-tech digital investments of between RM12 billion and RM15 billion, he said

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had on April 14 in Cabinet, given a two-week deadline to six different Ministries to review the effect of the country’s cabotage policy on the digital and shipping industries.

“Now that the two weeks deadline on April 28 has expired more than a month ago, there is deafening silence from Cabinet on their decision whether to persist with or reverse the present cabotage policy,” Lim said in a statement.

“Such indecisiveness on the outcome of this review is typical of a failed government. Wee had refused on Nov 13, 2020 to continue PH’s (Pakatan Harapan) cabotage policy of granting exemption to foreign ships carrying repairs of submarine cables to encourage foreign digital investments.”

Lim said it had caused Facebook and Google to bypass Malaysia, when their concerns of delays of up to 27 days for submarine cable repairs were ignored.