Cabinet requests for re-tabling of PLUS takeover details

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet has requested for a re-tabling of the details on the takeover bid of highway concessionaire PLUS Malaysia Bhd, said Works Minister Baru Bian.

He said this was requested by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to ensure a proper review of the information before a decision can be made.

“But there’s no timeframe mentioned,” said the minister when asked on whether there was a specific timeline with regards to the request, adding that to-date, the government has received five offers for the country’s largest highway operator.

Baru said this to reporters at the inaugural Malaysian Bumiputera Contractors Association’s dinner and annual general meeting here last night.

Earlier in his speech, he said that the challenges faced by Bumiputera contractors have become more complex in the light of the technological advances in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0).

“Therefore, I would like to urge contractors, especially the younger generation, to keep increasing their productivity, skills and knowledge in the construction industry by utilising the latest technology and to seize the available opportunities to boost their global competitiveness.

“In line with the Works Ministry’s goal towards digitalising the construction industry, the ministry is focusing on the use of technologies such as the Industrialised Building System, Highway Information Modelling and Building Information Modelling,” added Baru. — Bernama