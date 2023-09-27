Cabinet reshuffle: Let me think about it -PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Rumours continue to swirl over the prospective reshuffle of the Cabinet as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim neither confirm nor deny it.

“Let me think about it first,” he said briefly to reporters in response to the rumours of Cabinet changes in his Unity Government.

Earlier today, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said there were no discussions regarding the matter at today's Cabinet meeting.

Rumours had it that there would be a Cabinet reshuffle in Anwar’s administration, with several ministers expected to be dropped, after the Pelangai by-election on Oct 7. -Bernama