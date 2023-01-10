Cabinet reshuffle maybe on the cards: Ahmad Zahid

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) indicated that there maybe a reshuffle of the cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim soon.

Ahmad Zahid said one of the reasons is to fill the post of the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living following the demise of Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

“Probably there is (reshuffle). I think it will be soon,” he told the media after attending the Special Putrajaya Umno Leadership Gathering here today.

Asked on rumours that he will be appointed to head the Home Ministry following the reshuffle, Ahmad Zahid said he was prepared to shoulder any responsibility entrusted to him.

“I also saw such a poster but the Prime Minister has not told me yet. Actually I am prepared to serve any ministry, the important thing is that the Cabinet reaches a consensus.

“Even though I am holding the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, I am at the same time heading several Cabinet level committees and task forces which involved various ministry and I am bearing such responsibilities in the interest of the existing unity government,” he said.

In this regard, Ahmad Zahid said as Umno president and Barisan Nasional chairman. he hoped the Federal Territory Ministry would be created again in the latest cabinet reshuffle.

The Bagan Datuk MP was appointed as Home Minister from 2013 to 2018 under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said he has decided to visit all 191 Umno divisions nationwide, to cover issues related to Umno affairs, including current issues involving legislation, politics and so on.

“It is important that they (Umno members) themselves come and listen to explanations from me and the team who explain the political aspects, legal aspects and some other issues, because we know that communication through a non-verbal approach is very, very important, more importantly if there is a personal touch through oral communication by the top leaders of the organisation,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid said he was committed to meeting Umno members in every division via the conservative approach even though the tour would take a long time. - Bernama