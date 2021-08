PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was reported to have stepped down as prime minister along with the resignation of his Cabinet.

Bernama reported that Muhyddin has been appointed caretaker prime minister.

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin said the Cabinet has collectively tendered their resignation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Thank you for the opportunity to, once again, serve the nation. May God bless Malaysia,“ Khairy wrote on his Instagram account.

Muhyiddin left Istana Negara about 1pm after an audience with the Agong.