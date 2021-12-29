Cabinet should instruct MACC advisory board to probe Azam, says MP

PETALING JAYA: Sungai Buloh MP R Sivarasa has called for cabinet intervention after MACC statutory oversight bodies were slammed by Dr Terence Gomez for the lack of urgency to convene a special meeting in regard to the allegations made towards the MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix).

According to Malaysiakini, Sivarasa has urged the cabinet to instruct the Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (LPPR), one of the five oversight bodies under MACC, to investigate the serious allegation surrounding Azam Baki.

“The cabinet has to intervene to save the reputation of the MACC,“ he told Malaysiakini.

Sivarasa also added that a revamp of the oversight bodies’ membership appeared necessary.

On Dec 27, Dr Terence quit as a member of the MACC’s Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel after it failed to discuss reports implicating Azam.

Gomez also wrote to MACC Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (LPPR) chairperson Tan Sri Abu Zahar Nika Ujang on three occasions, proposing that he attends the advisory board to present reports.

Set up under Section 13 of the MACC Act 2009, the LPPR is a panel responsible for advising the commission in terms of policies and operations.