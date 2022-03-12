Cabinet to avoid wastage, focus on reducing people’s burden

PUTRAJAYA: Ministers who are a part of the Unity Government Cabinet need to avoid wastage and focus instead on implementing initiatives that can alleviate people’s burden, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

During the press conference announcing his Cabinet today, Anwar said Cabinet members must prioritise good governance when carrying out their duties.

“Our main focus is to drive the economy,” he said when commenting on whether there were certain Key Performance Indicators (KPI) set on ministers.

He said he would have a special meeting with Cabinet members to discuss the rules and direction of each ministry.

“A new method (will) be introduced to centralise efforts to conduct work and avoid any misgivings on possible wastage, corruption and abuse of power,” he added.

The prime minister also said that the list of deputy ministers would be announced soon.

In an unprecedented move, Anwar yesterday announced the appointment of two deputy prime ministers, along with a 28-member Cabinet for his Unity Government.

Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is representing Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), were both appointed deputy prime ministers.

Anwar, 75, will also hold the portfolio of Finance Minister.

Anwar took the oath of office as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister in front of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Nov 24. - Bernama