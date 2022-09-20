Cabinet to discuss issue of job scams involving Malaysian victims abroad

PUTRAJAYA: The proposed setting up of a special committee at the Asean level will be among the approaches to be discussed by the Cabinet at its meeting tomorrow to resolve the issue of Malaysians falling victims to job scams abroad, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad.

He said the government viewed seriously the matter and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had instructed him to look into the issue.

“This issue requires the cooperation of all parties and it will be discussed (at the cabinet meeting) tomorrow,“ he told a press conference after a meeting with the families of job scam victims and representatives of some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) here today.

The NGO representatives included Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) secretary Datuk Hishamuddin Hashim and the Malaysian Community Crime Care (MCCC) president Tan Sri Musa Hassan.

Yesterday, a group of NGOs sent a memorandum to the Prime Minister to request the government’s assistance and intervention in resolving the job scam issue with Malaysians as the victims abroad.

According to Wisma Putra, as of yesterday, 43 victims of job scams in Cambodia were rescued, out of 158 reported cases.

When questioned whether the government will restrict the movement of Malaysians to avoid more people becoming victims of job syndicates, Abdul Latiff said the government has no right to to do so.

“We have no authority to stop Malaysians from travelling, but if you want to travel, inform your family members.

“If you are offered jobs, check the names of the agencies at the embassy of the country you are heading to,” he said.

Meanwhile, Musa, who is a former Inspector-General of Police, said he had been in contact with the police at the D3 Anti-Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling Division (Atipsom) to obtain more information about the syndicate and hoped that the division would also be able to assist in the investigation and rescue the victims. - Bernama