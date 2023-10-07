Cabinet to finalise policy on cyber security ecosystem on July 19 (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Policy decisions on the streamlining of the national cyber security ecosystem will be discussed and finalised in the Cabinet meeting this July 19, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this demonstrated the seriousness and firm commitment of the government in addressing cyber security challenges.

“I want to be unequivocal in saying that the Unity Government will not compromise the security of our cyber space, nor will it brook delays in this regard.

“What we are lacking in time, we will make up with hard work,” the prime minister said in his speech at the opening of The Cyber Defence & Security Exhibition and Conference (CYDES) 2023 here today.

His speech was read out by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who inaugurated the event on behalf of the prime minister.

The decision to bring the issue to the Cabinet was made after Anwar chaired the first National Cyber Security Committee meeting last month, which discussed crucial decisions to fortify cyber security in Malaysia.

Anwar said the meeting unanimously endorsed the National Cyber Security Agency’s (NACSA) position as the central agency on cyber security directly reporting to the prime minister, where measures to enhance cyber security would be consolidated under the umbrella of the agency.

He said this would ensure central coordination and enable the government to establish cohesive and comprehensive strategies to counter cyber threats, streamlining efforts and maximising collective effectiveness.

Besides that, the prime minister said the meeting also agreed that the immediate drafting of a Cyber Security Bill was necessary to ensure a robust legal framework with good governance to effectively address the evolving cyber threats.

“The Cyber Security Bill will provide NACSA with a clear legal authority to regulate and enforce laws pertaining to cyber security, thus enhancing the effectiveness of their functions.

“CyberSecurity Malaysia, a company limited by guarantee and which also plays an important role in strengthening the cyber security ecosystem in Malaysia, will be placed under NACSA to avoid duplication and confusion,” he added.

Meanwhile, Anwar said as securing the cyber ecosystem could only be achieved by good governance and effective strategies with measurable outcomes, the government must lead by example in creating a secure and resilient cyber ecosystem.

To achieve this, he said, the government sector must strengthen its ability to manage cyber security challenges, working together with all relevant stakeholders.

Regarding CYDES 2023, Anwar hoped that the event would be an important platform where capacity and capability building in cyber security would be further built and expanded.

Organised by the National Security Council, NACSA and Alpine Integrated Solution Sdn Bhd, CYDES 2023 is being held from today until July 13 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), with the theme “Building Cyber Resilience: Safeguarding The Digital Future”. - Bernama