KUALA LUMPUR: The reinstatement of cabotage policy exemption for submarine cable repair vessels will accelerate Malaysia’s progression towards becoming a digitally-enabled and technology-driven high-income nation by 2030, said the American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (Amcham).

Chief executive officer Siobhan Das said the chamber is ready to support the government in reviewing its legislative and regulatory measures relating to digital infrastructure under the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL) initiative, by facilitating substantive industry consultation and proposing solutions that support the realisation of the government’s objectives.

“Regulatory barriers that do not support efficient management of digital infrastructure is worrisome for investors at a particularly critical time when Malaysia seeks to compete for digital infrastructure investments and drive economic recovery,” he said in a statement.

He further explained that Amcham’s members depend on fast and reliable Internet connectivity, and any regulatory impediment that delays the repair of critical Internet infrastructure can cause considerable business disruption.

“Further, the revocation of the exemption is likely to impede Malaysia’s digital economy from reaching its full potential, which would mean a lost opportunity for incremental productivity, job creation, and skill development,” he added.

Amcham’s membership includes not only cable investors but a wide range of businesses that are investing heavily in digital innovation and digital talent. -Bernama