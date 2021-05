SEREMBAN: A cafe owner in Bahau, Jempol has been slapped with a RM10,000 compound for failing to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Movement Control Order (MCO), yesterday.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the 60-year-old cafe owner had failed to provide the MySejahtera QR code as well as the registration book for customers to write down their particulars at his cafe.

“The cafe also did not provide temperature screening equipment and hand sanitiser when the inspection was conducted at 6.30pm yesterday. The compound was issued in accordance with the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988,” he said in a statement today.

In another development, Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said 12 individuals were compounded for violating SOPs after being found gathering to perform congregational prayers in a raid carried out with the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) at 1.30pm yesterday.

These individuals, 11 local men and an Indonesian man, also did not wear face masks and failed to scan the MySejahtera application at the premises or write down their particulars manually.

He said they were compounded under Regulation 17 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2021.

-Bernama