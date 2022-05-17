Calculated good move by Umno

PETALING JAYA: Political analysts have said that Umno’s move to postpone its party elections serves to prevent internal squabbles that may lead to a disunited party in the 15th general election (GE15).

Council of Professors senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir said Umno wants to show that a united front and solidarity within the party are crucial if it wants to win big in GE15.

“If party polls are held before GE15, there could be friction and divisions within Umno, which will not bode well for it. Leaders will be vying for posts and this could lead them to lose seats in the general election.”

He said having the party polls after GE15 would allow Umno to concentrate and focus on the strategy needed to win the general election instead of fighting each other.

Jeniri added that with a united front, it is likely Umno would win big in GE15, and that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob may soon have discussions with the Cabinet on when to hold GE15.

“It must be remembered that any decision made by Ismail Sabri would depend on what advantage Umno can get for the coming polls. Umno has also made it clear that Ismail Sabri will be the prime minister, and the (face of Umno) going into GE15.”

Jeniri also said it was very unlikely that Ismail Sabri would be replaced after GE15, and that the people would not trust Umno if it took such action.

On Sunday, Umno voted unanimously to amend its constitution to allow the party elections to be postponed by up to 18 months, or up to six months after a general election.

The party elections for the 2021-2023 term had been postponed from June 30 last year and were due to be held by Dec 30 this year.

Any further postponement must be approved by the Registrar of Societies.

Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Prof Dr Azmi Hassan said the postponement meant that the current leadership in Umno will lead the party into GE15.

He said the Umno delegates agreed to the postponement because they want to concentrate on GE15.

“If party polls were held, there is a likelihood of a split within the party. The postponement is a good move by its leadership,” Azmi said, adding that the unanimous decision shows all Umno divisions supported it.

He said some members had wanted the party polls to be held before GE15, but they were not present on Sunday when the decision was made.

Azmi said Ismail Sabri’s position has not been affected by the move because the party’s supreme council said he is the party’s choice for prime minister, and that has not changed.

“Umno made an effort to postpone the meeting from Saturday to Sunday because they wanted to wait for Ismail Sabri to return from the US. Ismail Sabri seconded the proposal to delay the party polls, and this shows how united the party is.”

He added that Ismail Sabri was named prime minister-designate because he is accepted within and outside Umno and is seen as a neutral candidate, without any liabilities.