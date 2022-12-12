Call for agriculture, land clearing activities in Lojing Highlands to stop

GUA MUSANG: More than 3,000 Orang Asli in the Lojing Highlands here are appealing to the relevant quarters to temporarily cease all agricultural and land clearing activities in the area to prevent any untowrd incidents due the current monsoon season.

Every time, especially during the monsoon, the Orang Asli community will be in a vigil state, fearing possible landslide and soil erosion, and what traumatised them more now was the mud flood incident, following a landslide at Kilometer 92, Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing, early last year.

One of them, Jeksen Syarif, 53, (he) said during the monsoon season, the Orang Asli in the Lojing Highlands, especially in the agricultural areas, will be in fear.

“We can’t sleep well and have to be vigilant because we live near the farming areas and always fear becoming victims of mud flood or landslide.

“As such, we appeal to the operators concerned to reduce their land activities for the moment. When the monsoon season is over they can start their farming activities again,” he said when met by reporters today.

Orang Asli chieftain Bidi Ronggeng said residents in the Lojing Highlands are exposed to the risk of natural disasters such as landslides, soil erosion and mud floods every time there is a prolonged rainy season.

He hoped that the relevant authorities would monitor activities being carried out in the area to prevent any untoward incidents.

“It not only endangers the Orang Asli community, but also motorists passing through Lojing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Galas Assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim, expressing concern for the Orang Asli community in the area, mostly comprising the Temiar tribe, hoped that the authorities, especially the Department of Environment, would carry out monitoring accordingly to prevent unwanted incidents.

“Some of the Orang Asli settlements that are at risk of landslides, mud floods and soil erosion are Kampung Jedip, Kampung Sengsang, Kampung Brooke Lama, Kampung King Kong, Kampung Sangwai A and B, Kampung Sendrop and Kampung Bahong,“ he said.

Yesterday, the Department of Minerals and Geosciences (JMG) issued a warning of potential landslides in several ‘hotspot’ areas in four states including Lojing. - Bernama