Call for all parties to support Malaysia Madani agenda

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s commitment to making the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) a success through the Malaysia Madani agenda must be supported by all parties, especially the leadership and people in Sabah and Sarawak, said Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick (pix).

He said Anwar’s commitment was demonstrated through several Federal Government’s swift decisions as soon as he took over the leadership of the country.

“This is very important to the people of Sabah and Sarawak because we will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the formation of Malaysia this year,” Ewon who is also Penampang Member of Parliament said in a statement today.

Anwar when delivering the message on ‘Membangun Malaysia Madani’ here yesterday assured that the Unity Government under his leadership will not marginalise minorities in the country including those in Sabah and Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Ewon also welcomed Anwar’s announcement of making ‘Malaysia Madani’ the new policy framework of the Unity Government, adding that the Ministry of Development and Cooperatives would fully support and implement the agenda.

“I agree that this is the foundation that can create a new leap for the country to be respected by the world community,” said Ewon.

The Madani concept brought by the Unity Government was formulated as an effort to map out a strategy to govern the country effectively.

The term ‘Madani’ refers to governance that is fair and effective in order to strengthen the eight requirements namely economy and finance, legislation, institutions, education, community, culture, urban and rural. - Bernama