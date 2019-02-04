Call for banks to give leeway to B40 group to take housing loans

DUNGUN: Banks and financial institutions in the country have been advised to give leeway to housing loan applicants, especially those in the B40 group, by taking into consideration their income from part-time jobs.

Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad said it was among the leeways that could be given by those institutions to support the Pakatan Harapan government’s inspiration to give priority to the B40 group in house ownership.

“Most financial institutions combine the income of husband and wife to determine whether or not they qualify to take a housing loan, so why not take into account their side income as well?

“But of course the applicants will have to show evidence of their side income for a reasonable period of six to 12 months to support their applications,” he told reporters after checking the development of the ‘Rumah Idaman Rakyat’ housing project by Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) at Kampung Santong near Paka, here yesterday.

The project offers 229 units of affordable houses, 70 units of which are single-storey terrace, 60 units of double-storey terrace, 76 units of semi-detached houses and 23 units of shop lots, which are expected to be fully completed by June 2020.

Meanwhile, Raja Kamarul Bahrin said the ministry would monitor the purchase of all SPNB houses to ensure that they would only be sold to deserving buyers.

“Yes, we have been deluged with complaints about the selection of buyers of SPNB houses and other low-cost houses being based on certain quarters’ whim and fancy.

“We will ensure that it will not happen again under the new government. We want to ensure only those who are qualified, especially first time buyers, will own the houses,” he added. — Bernama