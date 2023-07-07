Call for civil servants to focus on carrying out duties, avoid corruption, abuse of power

SEREMBAN: Civil servants have been urged to focus on carrying out their respective duties while avoiding laziness, corruption, defamation, and abuse of power, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In fact, he said civil servants are also expected to act on behalf of the government in providing necessary explanations to the public on any topic and thus be responsible for placing the country on the right track.

“Our consensus and commitment are vital. We carry out our duties with trustworthiness because, in this MADANI nation, leaders from top to bottom must fulfil the mandate and shoulder the trust that cannot be betrayed.

“Our country has been in better situation before...but it deteriorated due to our (negative) cultures. Those who had powers, who became prime ministers, ensured that their wives, their children, families and cronies will benefit from it too.

“So, I call on all civil servants to cooperate and support our efforts to save our country because what we are doing is to save our country, and protect this treasure with good utmost honesty,” he said when addressing Negeri Sembilan civil servants here today.

The event was also by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Elaborating, Anwar said the country cannot be managed by individuals who want to “misappropriate” the people's wealth, hence the need for good and effective governance to be implemented with the cooperation of civil servants.

The Prime Minister also reiterated that the Unity Government that he leads now is not an anti-Islamic government as alleged by certain parties, and this can be seen through the increased allocation given to Islamic-related matters, including religious schools. -Bernama