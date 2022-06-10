Call for civil servants to help develop Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix) today called on civil servants in the state to help the government implement development efforts, especially through the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development plan.

He said the support and cooperation of civil servants was important in ensuring that all development plans planned by the government specifically in Sabah ran smoothly for the benefit of the people.

“Actually, we still have a lot to do. I am happy that despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Sabah’s economy remains resilient. The state’s economy is on track and there are signs of recovery.

“Under the SMJ development plan, Sabah recorded revenue of RM5.449 billion in 2021, the highest on record. Major investments in manufacturing, tourism and agriculture are expected to create almost 10,000 jobs,” he said in a statement.

The five-year development plan launched in March last year outlines three main thrusts namely the development of the economic sector; human capital and well-being of the people as well as infrastructure network and green sustainability. - Bernama