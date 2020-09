ALOR STAR: The Kedah government has been urged to take stricter measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, including closing schools.

PKR liaison committee chairman Datuk Johari Abdul said this is necessary given that schoolchildren are among those who have been infected.

Kedah, which enjoyed several weeks of “green” status, now has five clusters.

The first was the Sivagangga cluster, where the index case was a restaurant owner who had recently returned from India. He visited his restaurant despite orders to quarantine himself.

The infection has since spread to Perlis and Penang.

On Sunday, the ministry had reported that two employees at the Sultan Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Star had tested positive for Covid-19. They are classified under the Telaga cluster, the fifth in the state.

Kedah now has 135 active cases, with 45 from the Sivagangga cluster in Kubang Pasu, 73 cases from the Tawar cluster in Baling, four from the Muda cluster in Kuala Muda and 11 from the Sala cluster in Sik.

A 75-year old man succumbed to the infection on Sunday.

Johari said the state government has to work closely with the federal government, particularly the Health Ministry, to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“A temporary shutdown of schools is a good measure, given that Covid-19 is spreading fast,” he told theSun yesterday.

PKR Bakar Arang assemblyman Simon Ooi said families living in the areas covered by the five clusters are worried about sending their children to school.

“Children are naive in dealing with such issues,” he said.

Johari also wants the state government to ban travel within the state, especially from one district to another, to break the chain of infections. There are 11 districts in Kedah.

He said due to the latest spike in infections, an enhanced movement control order has been imposed and this has had a negative impact on businesses. Shops and restaurants are only allowed to operate from 8am to 8pm, and dining-in is not allowed at eateries.

