Call for community involvement to promote sustainable, active ageing process in Malaysia

SHAH ALAM: As Malaysia is heading towards an ageing society, similar to many developed nations across the globe, the active involvement of the community in promoting a sustainable and active ageing process holds considerable significance.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix), in making the call, highlighted that the achievement of a healthier life expectancy through active ageing hinges on robust involvement from local communities rather than relying solely on government initiatives.

“Community, like neighbourhood, local politicians and universities, must take more ownership on active ageing (initiatives) .. (one) cannot leave everything to government alone because the government can support and cannot be leading.

“Active ageing cannot succeed without community participation...then only grassroots can demand and government can respond,“ Azalina told Bernama after opening the inaugural International Symposium on Active Ageing (ISAA) from Aug 11-13.

The symposium offers a platform for delegates to gain new insights and innovative strategies to encourage seniors to lead active lifestyles.

Azalina further expressed the need for Malaysia to strike a balance between prioritising both the young and aged segments of society, ensuring graceful ageing with minimal dependence.

Anticipating Malaysia to become an ageing nation by 2030 with the 60-and-above population surpassing 15 per cent of the workforce, Azalina stressed on the nation's preparedness for a sufficient number of geriatricians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals, including family caregivers.

As an advocate of active ageing herself, Azalina established Malaysia’s first Active Ageing Centre for individuals above 60 in her Pengerang parliamentary district, known as “Rakan Aktif Parlimen Pengerang.”

This centre, among other services, prescribes exercise programmes to enhance heart health and musculoskeletal systems.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of ISAA 2023, Prof Dr Muhammad Lee, said the conference, featuring 23 speakers from nine countries, aims to explore effective healthcare and preventative solutions for Malaysia's ageing population and beyond.

“The conference will convene professionals, researchers, and individuals from diverse countries to discuss the promotion of healthy and active ageing through nutrition, exercise, technology, and social engagement. Our ultimate goal is to deliberate ways in slowing down the human’s ageing process through physical exercises,“ added Muhammad Lee.

Core strength for seniors, exercise technology for the aged, and cardiac and community fitness programmes are some of the key topics that will be addressed at the conference.