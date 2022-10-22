Call for disabled-friendly facilities in evacuation centres

PUTRAJAYA: Temporary relief centres need to be equipped with disabled-friendly facilities to facilitate mobility and provide comfort for the group.

Chairman of the Putrajaya Disabled People’s Association (PROcJAYA) Azhari Ibrahim said persons with disabilities (PwDs) seeking shelter in relief centres require facilities such as easily accessible toilets as well as several other types of facilities.

“I am urging that improvements be done so that when facing disasters such facilities are available in relief centres,” he told reporters at a PwD disaster training and standard operating procedures (SOP) workshop here today.

On the workshop, organised by Perbadanan Putrajaya (PPj), he said the participants were taught by Fire and Rescue Department and Civil Defence Force facilitators on important SOP to follow in the event of a disaster such as floods.

Meanwhile, PPj Urban Planning Department’s Housing and Sustainable Development Division director Noor Sita Abbas said more workshops will be organised to enable larger participation from the PwD group.

“We will hold 10 more series and continue to educate PwDs on SOP that needs to be practised when disaster strikes,” she said. - Bernama