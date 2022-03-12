Call for equal education, employment opportunities for PwDs

KUALA LUMPUR: Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi has expressed hope that the Unity Government will give equal opportunities to Persons with Disabilities (PwD) in education and employment to improve their quality of life.

The OKU Sentral president also said the negative perception and discrimination of society towards the community should also be eliminated.

“Don’t discriminate us because of our physical conditions and disabilities.

“I hope Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will give us (PwDs) the necessary support so that we will continue to be empowered and given equal rights,“ she said at the Sime Darby Foundation’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2022 near here recently.

Ras Adiba also hoped that the higher education institutions would pay attention to the needs of the community to ensure that they would also enjoy quality higher education. - Bernama