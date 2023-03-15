Call for existing STR recipients to update data before March 31

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Finance (MOF) called on all existing recipients of Rahmah Cash Aid to update their data, and for eligible individuals to submit their applications before March 31.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said this is to enable the disbursement of STR Phase 2 to be done by mid-Ramadan or early April before Aidilfitri.

“The reason we want the update from existing recipients is that the data has not been updated for the past three years. They may be single before but are probably married now.

“If they are still single with a monthly income of RM2,500 and below, they’ll get RM350, but for married individuals, there are several categories for them,” he told reporters after making an official visit to the Kelantan chapter of the Inland Revenue Board here today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he wanted the disbursement of the Rahmah Cash Aid (STR) Phase 2 to be done by mid-Ramadan or early April before Aidilfitri.

Elaborating, Ahmad said the disbursement of the STR is made in phases, with Phase 1 has been completed on Jan 14 involving 8.7 recipients and aid of RM1.67 million.

The disbursement of STR Phase 3 is expected in July, and Phase 4 in November, he said.

“In Kelantan, a total of 806,024 individuals have applied for the STR, 587,160 of whom were approved involving aid of RM519,638,850,” he said.

He said this year’s STR involves the largest allocation in its history, namely RM8 billion for nine million recipients.

“The government will also give additional aid of RM600 to hardcore poor families, using data from e-Kasih, the state federal office or the implementation coordination unit.

“The additional aid will be given in the form of food baskets and food supply vouchers worth RM100 for six months,” he added. - Bernama