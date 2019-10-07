Call for harsher action in ‘ear stapling’ case

PETALING JAYA: A teacher accused of abusing a Standard Four pupil should be severely punished in view of the seriousness of her offence.

Criminologist Dr Geshina Ayu Mat Saat said the crime committed was “intentional, purposive, deliberate and vindictive”.

She said this satisfied the provisions of Section 319 of the Penal Code and Section 17 of the Child Act regardless that “only” a stapler was used or the perception that the physical injury suffered by the child was “minimal”.

“In what way would the teacher’s transfer be sufficient as punishment?” she questioned.

Geshina, who is also a psychologist, said there was no justification for such action by a teacher under any circumstances.

“Comparing the disciplinary action of a transfer with full accountability (as provided for under the law) the transfer to another school appears to be minimal justice,” she added. “This also does not guarantee reasonable protection to other children.”

It was reported that the teacher had stapled the child’s ear for failing to finish his homework last week. The incident happened at a school in Likas, Sabah.

Former member of the Bar Council Child Rights Committee and a child advocate, G. Manimegalai said the teacher had caused physical, emotional and psychological injuries and trauma and should be investigated under the Penal Code.

She said the teacher needed to go for a psychological or anger management assessment before she could be put back on duty. “She should not be allowed in the presence of children.”

Manimegalai said under Article 2 of the Convention on the Rights of a Child, appropriate measures should be taken to protect a child from all forms of discrimination or punishment on the basis of the status, activities, expressed opinions, or beliefs of the child’s parents, legal guardians, or family members.

She said a child is in need of care and protection by virtue of Section 17 (1) 2011, amended 2016, if there is a substantial risk that the child will be physically and emotionally injured. On the fact, the child may have suffered physical and emotional trauma.

She said of Section 17 (2) (a), if there is substantial and observable injuries, on the fact there is an injury to the part of the ear, and it may lead to bleeding, scars, laceration, burn, sprain, rupture, and such.

She pointed out that Section 17 (2) (b), the child may have suffered emotional injury too if there is substantial and observable impairment of the child’s mental or emotional functioning. It can be evident by the child’s behavioural disorder, depression, withdrawal and or anxiety.

Child activist Dr Hartini Zainudin said the teacher should be arrested for causing bodily harm to the child.

“What the teacher did is not acceptable. She should be arrested. I would sue the school for negligence,” she said.

On the other hand, Sabah Teachers Union (KGKS) president Hussin Basir expressed support for the decision to transfer the teacher.

“It was a mutual consensus by both parties (the boy’s parents and the teacher) to withdraw the case and make peace, so maybe this is the best for the teacher,” he said.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Asst Comm Habibi Majinji said the boy’s parents have since withdrawn their report against the teacher. However, he said police are still monitoring the case.