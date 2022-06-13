Call for income-based subsidies

PETALING JAYA: A G25 co-founder has called for price-based subsidies to be withdrawn and replaced with income-based ones, reasoning that the former is not targeted at those who need it most, and even benefits the rich and causes the government to lose billions of ringgit in revenue.

Tan Sri Mohd Sheriff Kassim, who is a former Treasury secretary-general, said while subsidies were necessary, it was time to review some of them in light of rising fears among the people over inflation.

He said the authorities should consider withdrawing price subsidies and reintroducing income subsidies that were previously in place.

“(Finance Minister) Tengku Zafrul Aziz was right (to lament) the annual cost of repaying 1MDB loans and the need to stretch the Budget for essential services.

“So, we must get away from wasteful subsidies and replace them with targeted income subsidies to put money directly into the hands of those who need help the most.”

“But restructuring subsidies to benefit the B40 group is nothing new. It was there before the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government and when Barisan Nasional (BN) ruled. For instance, BN had the BRIM scheme for the poor and GST to collect higher revenue. But PH abolished both schemes.

“The Finance Ministry’s pre-Budget statement emphasises reforms for greater transparency and accountability in budgeting and spending, and this is a good move.”

Mohd Sheriff also said price subsidies could be an economic threat to the country, adding that parliament should establish select committees to become the institutional watchdog on the Budget and off-Budget expenditure.

He said private finance initiatives and public-private partnerships must also be put under parliamentary monitoring to avoid allegations of power abuse in awarding contracts and concessions to politicians through off-Budget mechanisms.

“The government must help the poor, but not by being wasteful and giving blanket price subsidies on petrol, diesel and cooking oil. Even the rich are enjoying such benefits. Even chicken is subsidised.

“By removing them, the government saves money and discourages cross-border smuggling. It would also encourage commuters to use public transport by making it expensive for them to use their cars, especially for long-distance journeys,” he said.

In agreeing with Mohd Sheriff, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the need to review the present subsidies is apparent as it can distort the market and affect efficiencies in the allocation of resources.

“If we allow it to occur for a protracted period, it might affect the country’s competitiveness level as that money could have been spent on capacity building in education, healthcare and infrastructure.

“The prevailing conditions are very inflationary and removing the present subsidies could aggravate the rise in the cost of living, especially in the absence of proper mechanisms.”

Meanwhile, economist Datuk Jalilah Baba suggested the authorities come up with effective programmes and plans to enhance the people’s knowledge and skills to increase their income.

“Subsidies were introduced to assist our society’s low-income group. There should be a periodic review to check the status of those beneficiaries.

“The government could set a plan and programmes to improve their income by offering targeted education or skills programmes to improve the education, knowledge and skills of that targeted group. This will serve to improve their income with more skills and knowledge,” she said.