Call for law to protect aged population

PETALING JAYA: Apart from legislation to protect senior citizens from neglect and abuse, there should be a comprehensive policy to safeguard their health and well-being.

This will ensure they continue to live independent lives, according to University of Third Age (U3A) Bandar Utama president Peter Chong.

U3A is a community project that encourages senior citizens to meet, learn new skills and socialise.

“There must be policies to encourage them to continue living a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Chong was responding to an announcement by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail on a proposal for a new law to protect the elderly, especially from neglect and abuse.

The bill for the proposed legislation is expected to be tabled in Parliament in 2021.

Chong said there should also be facilities such as exercise equipment for the elderly available at parks.

“This would encourage them to go outdoors and stay active, and therefore keep their minds alert.”

Ensuring the well-being of the elderly would also go some way in relieving the government of the heavy burden of providing for their care, he added.

Chong said currently, 10% of hospital beds were occupied by senior citizens who were at the end of their lives, and that represents 20% of the Health Ministry’s budget.

He pointed out that while Malaysia would be an ageing society in 15 years, it would not be a healthy society, what with the elderly coping with stress, hypertension and diseases.

The government should ensure that this community remains healthy and independent and not depend on welfare or charitable acts towards the end of their lives, he said.

Malaysian Healthy Ageing Society secretary Ranuga Devy said such a law was timely, given the increasing number of cases of abuse and neglect.

She said there were cases of people living off their parents’ pension or EPF funds, and abandoning them in old folks homes or hospitals. Ranuga said the proposed legislation should include provisions to make it mandatory to report abuses. “Such reports can be made by doctors who are usually the first to see the symptoms of abuse.”