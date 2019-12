KUALA LUMPUR: Muslim countries must strengthen their education system, especially in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), to cultivate a spirit of innovation and an ability to adapt quickly to a fast-changing world.

International Centre for Education in Islamic Finance (Inceif) president and chief executive officer, Prof Datuk Dr Azmi Omar (pix), said they have tremendous potential to offer positive contributions to the global community.

As it stands, there is a lack of innovation coming out of the Muslim world despite having abundant natural and human resources, he said.

“We need to go back to an education where Muslim countries really have to work on innovation, which means strengthening STEM and related areas.

“We have the resources, but we are not able to innovate. It’s time to move towards a culture of innovation,“ he said ahead of the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 which will be held from Dec 18 – 21 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Prof Azmi suggested that Muslim countries identify and leverage their respective strengths to enhance cooperation among themselves.

The objective of the summit is to find new and workable solutions to problems afflicting the Muslim world, and improving the state of affairs of Muslims and Muslim nations.

To be chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the Kuala Lumpur gathering will also focus on rebuilding the Islamic civilisation. — Bernama