KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public are encouraged to join and enliven the virtual celebration of the National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) 2021 organised by the government to support the creative ideas in showing love for the country.

Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) senior division secretary (Management) Mazlan Abd Mutalib said this was because, every year, various creative ideas were mooted by the people in expressing their patriotism spirit which they also shared on various media social platforms.

“Of course, in this new norm, virtual communication plays a major role in encouraging the people to get the latest information about everything.

“The same goes in celebrating the National Month. Virtual communication channels and the use of digital technology could be optimised creatively to boost the spirit of patriotism and the love for the country among Malaysians,” he said on Radio KLfm’s Sembang KL programme yesterday.

Mazlan, who is also HKHM 2021 Organising Committee secretary said there were three main components of the national-level celebration which included the Amanat Perdana in conjunction with the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin aired live by the main broadcast station on Aug 7.

The other two components are the National Day celebration at the National Heroes Square in Putrajaya on Aug 31, and the Malaysia Day celebration at the Sabah International Convention Centre, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah on Sept 16.

“The main events this year will not involve physical attendance of the public and would only be held in a small scale face-to-face and controlled environment in line with the Cabinet decision on July 30 on the advice of the National Security Council and the Ministry of Health.

“...the live broadcast of the National Day celebration on Aug 31 will begin at 8 am on all local television channels and via Facebook Live Merdeka360 and KKMM,” he added.

-Bernama