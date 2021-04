PUTRAJAYA: OKU Sentral president Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi (pix) today urged all persons with disabilities (PwD) who have yet to register with the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to do so to ensure that they are included in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

She said according to statistics, PwD registered with JKN only numbered around 590,000 out of the estimated 4.7 million PwD population in the country.

“Register with the JKM quickly to get the PwD card which will ease the vaccination registration process,” she told Bernama after receiving 152,000 Yuka Zan face masks worth RM106,400 donated by Shills Beauty Sdn to OKU Sentral here today.

Ras Adiba, who is also chairman of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), also called on the PwD to stop feeling inferior and ashamed of themselves to go register with the JKM.

She also expressed hope the family members or caretakers of the PwD would help them register for vaccination on the MySejahtera app.

The second phase of the immunisation programme which gives priority to PwD, senior citizens and those with chronic illnesses will begin on April 19 in eight states.

Ras Adiba also thanked Shills Beauty for their donation as many PwD were in need of face masks and some even had to use the same face mask for days as they could not afford to purchase it.

She said the donation will be distributed to all OKU Sentral members and to other PwD associations nationwide.

Meanwhile, Shills Beauty general manager Joen See Sau Har said the donation was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programme and that they would continue making such donations to other charitable organisations. — Bernama