LABUAN: Simsudin Sidek, information chief for the Sabah PKR Leadership Council, today called on party leaders at all levels to avoid making public statements on their differences of opinion about the party’s domestic issues for fear that it would only worsen the current political climate.

“There is no need to publicly discuss internal party matters which should instead be settled by consensus among the leadership,“ he said in a statement issued to Bernama today.

He was responding to Sabah PKR women chief Rahimah Majid’s public statement supporting the call to sack Santubong PKR youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz (pix) after he confessed about his involvement in a viral sex video which was currently under police investigation.

“Statements like these only worsen the situation and delay the process of resolving the matter,” Simsudin said, adding that party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had already issued a statement which had been agreed upon by the party’s political bureau and this should be respected and abided by, for the sake of party unity particularly in Sabah and Labuan.

Simsudin who is also the Labuan PKR chief, said each leader should stand by the decisions agreed upon within the party.

A rational approach which takes account of views of all leaders including that of the State Leadership Council was required before reaching a decision, compared to making emotional decisions which only serve the interests of certain quarters, he added. — Bernama