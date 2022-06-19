Call for setting up of Parliamentary-level committee to expedite Political Funding Act

ALOR GAJAH: A parliamentary-level committee needs to be formed to enable the draft of the Political Funding Act to be tabled immediately.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said this was because the draft of the act had been ready since 2017.

“The draft act has been completed since 2017, (the then) Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Paul Low whose duties include completing the Political Funding Act.

“However, at the discussion committee level, the opposition did not agree because they were worried that companies that provided political funds to the parties would be blacklisted by the government,“ he told reporters after launching the first general meeting of the Taman Rambai Jaya Phase III Umno branch here yesterday.

Ahmad said the act had long been used in western countries so that politicians or any individual would not become victims for receiving or giving funds. — Bernama