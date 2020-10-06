Call for single authority to protect water resources

PETALING JAYA: Stakeholders have sounded another call for a single authority with multilevel input to safeguard the country’s water resources.

They also want new requirements to be put in place to prevent pollution of rivers and other water bodies.

Klang MP Charles Santiago said there should be a single entity under the federal government to oversee the country’s water management system.

Leaving it to individual states will be less efficient because states have limited funds and manpower to enforce the law, he said yesterday.

Santiago was referring to the pollution of Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi over the weekend that led to water disruption to more than 300,000 households in 274 areas in the districts of Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang.

As of press time yesterday, the source of the water pollution had yet to be determined although Negri Sembilan executive councillor S. Veerapan earlier cited leachate from duck farms and egg processing plants as the possible cause of the pollution.

Santiago also reiterated his call for a buffer zone of 300m to 400m from rivers where business activities are not allowed.

“Rivers and buffer zones should be viewed as national security areas.”

Former water, land and natural resources minister Datuk A. Xavier Jayakumar said there must be close cooperation between the federal and state governments to improve water resources.

“This calls for multilevel inputs, including from various agencies.”

Xavier said the Department of Environment (DoE) should also beef up its manpower in Selangor, Penang and Johor because these are industrialised states.

Amlir Ayat, vice-president of environment interest group EcoKnights, said the government should see its expenditure on law enforcement and monitoring of water resources as an investment for a better economic future.

He said more effective steps must be taken to ensure that the activities of businesses that have a high potential to pollute rivers are curbed.

However, the Association of Water and Energy Research Malaysia (Awer) disagrees that there is a need to beef up manpower.

Instead of beefing up its ranks, the DoE could work with local officers who would act as its eyes and ears,” Awer president S. Piarapakaran said.

He proposed that the authorities map out areas upstream where there are businesses that could release waste into rivers, adding that it is unfair to blame Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd for contamination caused by irresponsible parties.