Call for special task force to review one percent PwD workers policy

KUALA LUMPUR: A senator today called for the setting up of a special task force to carry out a review on the Policy of One Percent Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Workers in the Public Sector.

Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi (pix), who represents the PwD in the Senate, said the review was vital as the policy had only seen 0.4 percent PwD workers in the public sector even after over 30 years of being in force.

She said, without a doubt, the policy that was introduced in 1988 and implemented through Service Circular in 2008 and 2010 should be given serious attention in order to help the PwD.

“We, the PwD, do not need sympathy, but a sincere and strong commitment to ensuring inclusive and PwD-friendly ecosystem in the country,” she said when debating the 12th Malaysia Plan at the Dewan Negara today.

The senator said, at present, only four ministries had more than one per cent PwD workers namely the Defence Ministry; the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry; the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives; and the National Unity Ministry.

Meanwhile, Ras Adiba also proposed for the government to introduce a National Disability Strategy for Malaysia, just like the Malaysian Education Blueprint, to be lead by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob himself to steer PwD development in Malaysia.

Right now, she said Malaysia has no strategic planning document for PwD, but only a PwD Action Plan 2016-2022 which emphasises matters relating to implementation and not strategic planning.

“Since the existing PwD Action Plan will expire next year, this will be the best opportunity for the government to introduce the National Disability Strategy for Malaysia in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 that gives emphasis on inclusive society and that no one is left behind,” she said.

She said the National Disability Strategy for Malaysia should also be approved by all Menteri Besar and Chief Ministers so that it can be implemented in all states.

Ras Adiba also suggested that the government through Prasarana Malaysia Berhad reintroduce Rapid Mobility programme which provides door-to-door services to facilitate the movement of PwD to a location, especially in major cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Shah Alam, Pulau Penang, Johor Bahru and Kuantan.

She also hoped that the government would review and reinstate the Business Incentive Scheme initiative for the PwD to help them venture into business. — Bernama