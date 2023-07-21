Call for UPSI to play bigger role in offering high-level TVET courses, produce TVET teachers

TANJUNG MALIM: Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) should play a bigger role in offering high-level technical and vocational education and training (TVET) courses to produce more capable teachers in the area.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pix), when making the call, said as a university that specialises in training teachers, UPSI has been seen as more than capable of carrying out the task.

“We want UPSI to not only provide teachers for schools but also teachers needed in the field of TVET,” he told a press conference after his working visit to UPSI’s Sultan Abdul Jalil Campus, here today.

Mohamed Khaled said among the high-level TVET programmes that can be explored is Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In fact, he said UPSI is among the public universities offering courses relating to the gaming industry, such as Bachelor of Design (Digital Games ) with Honours and Diploma in Design and Game Development.

“As we all know, graduates in this field have a very high marketability, I was told that even fresh graduates can get a starting salary of RM3,000, and up to RM7,000 with two years of experience,” he said.

During the visit, Mohamed Khaled also witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between UPSI and four companies namely H3C Sdn Bhd, Microsoft (M) Sdn Bhd, Todak Sdn Bhd as well as Asia Digital Engineering (ADE).

The MoU will enable technology-related research collaboration; industry-academia reference in the field of metaverse, AI and robotics; H3C Certified Network Engineer (H3CNE) certification; and the establishment of the first H3C Academy in Malaysia.

It also recognises UPSI as an educational institute in Microsoft Learn for teachers in Malaysia. -Bernama