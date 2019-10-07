Call on govt to set up special task force for Kampung Baru development

KUALA LUMPUR: The Himpunan Pemuda dan Belia Kampong Bharu (MUDA) has proposed the establishment of a special task force under the Prime Minister’s Department to safeguard the well-being and interests of Kampung Baru residents.

Its representative Mohamad Shahril Saleh said MUDA would submit a memorandum on the matter in two weeks’ time.

“MUDA proposes that members of the special task force are selected from among qualified residents as they know what is best for the development of their settlement.

“This is to ensure that the proposed development plan receives feedback from the stakeholders (government, developers and residents),“ he told a press conference here yesterday.

Mohamad Shahril, said the memorandum also focused on efforts to preserve the socio-cultural and survival of the permanent residents of Kampung Baru.

He also hoped that the government through the Federal Territories Ministry could play an active role in establishing synergy between the Kampong Bharu Development Corporation and the Malay Agricultural Settlement. - Bernama