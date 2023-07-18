Call to assist Orang Asli in Gua Musang to cast their vote

GUA MUSANG: The relevant agencies have been urged to work out ways to ensure that the Orang Asli community in the three state constituencies in the Gua Musang parliamentary are able to exercise their right in the Kelantan state election on Aug 12.

Gua Musang Umno Division deputy chief Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim (pix) said that going by statistics, the Galas constituency has about 8,000 Orang Asli voters; Nenggiri, about 2,000 and Paloh, about 200.

He said the 15th General Election (GE15) statistics show that only 70 per cent of these voters had gone to the polls during GE15.

“This may have been due to the remote location of villages and the lack of transport or logistical support to bring the voters to the polling stations. The agencies should learn from the experience of GE15 and plan ahead,” he told reporters at Pos Blau, here.

Kelantan, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Selangor and Terengganu are having their state elections on Aug 12. Nomination is on July 29. - Bernama